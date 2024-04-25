July 2020

Megan and MGK gave their first joint interview and the Jennifer’s Body actress opened up about the spark she felt while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

“I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan explained on the “Give Them Lala” podcast when finding out MGK was involved in the production. “Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.”

Instead of calling MGK her soulmate, she called him her “twin flame.”

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she clarified. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”