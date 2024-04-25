Megan met her future fiancé while on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.
May 2020
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted picking up food in Calabasas and were believed to be “spending time together at Megan’s house,” according to People. “They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian,” the insider claimed.
Megan starred in the rapper’s music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which was released later that month. In June 2020, MGK reacted to the video and told Teen Vogue the project with Megan was his “favorite” for “personal reasons.”
“It’s no secret. I think feet are beautiful,” he told the outlet. “And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”
July 2020
Megan and MGK gave their first joint interview and the Jennifer’s Body actress opened up about the spark she felt while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.
“I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan explained on the “Give Them Lala” podcast when finding out MGK was involved in the production. “Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that.”
Instead of calling MGK her soulmate, she called him her “twin flame.”
“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she clarified. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”
July 2020
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly go Instagram official. “Waited for eternity to find you again,” the “Bloody Valentine” artist captioned a mirror snap of them wearing all-black.
Megan shared her own post on August 5, writing, “Achingly Beautiful Boy…. My heart is yours.”
November 2020
Megan called her love with Machine Gun Kelly “once in a lifetime” in an interview with Nylon.
“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress shared. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”
September 2021
The couple makes a red carpet appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Megan wore an iconic see-through Mugler gown with wet-looking hair, while MGK opted for a red sequined jacket.
January 2022
Megan and MGK get engaged! The pair returned to where their love started in Puerto Rico and celebrated their engagement by drinking each other’s blood.
“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” she captioned a video of MGK getting on one knee. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”
Megan later told Glamour in April 2022 that it was “just a few drops,” but they “do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”
May 2022
MGK referred to Megan as his wife while performing at the Billboard Music Awards. “I wrote this song for my wife,” he says onstage as he performed “Twin Flame.”
Later that month, the pair debuted matching ring-finger tattoos in honor of Megan’s 36th birthday.
February 2023
While Megan and MGK were spotted attending Drake’s Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, the next day, she scrubbed all photos of her partner off her Instagram.
Instead, she uploaded a few mirror selfies from the party and used a caption from Beyonce’s Lemonade album, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”
Sources later told People on February 13, 2023, that “Megan took her ring off” but the pair hadn’t “called off their engagement.” That same day, photos shared by the Daily Mail captured Megan and MGK heading to a marriage counseling office. The pair reportedly left in separate cars.
February 2023
Megan slammed cheating rumors in a lengthy Instagram post on February 19, 2023. “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to … actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” the actress wrote in a screenshotted message from her Notes app. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”
One day later, a source told People that Megan’s statement was a backtracking attempt as “she was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”
March 2023
The couple is officially “on a break” according to Us Weekly. “But are still in contact,” an insider told the publication on March 22, 2023. “They are very hot and cold.”
The source continued, “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”
April 2023
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted vacationing in Hawaii. According to photos shared by TMZ, there was no PDA as the couple were seen having dinner together at the Four Seasons Hotel.
“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better,” an insider told ET on April 6. “Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him.”
May 2023
MGK and Megan make their first public outing together in months. The pair resurfaced for the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit’s launch party in New York City.
July 2023
Machine Gun Kelly is back to showering Megan with praise on social media. The actress shared a photo in a green bikini while climbing a tree, prompting MGK to comment, “If this is what a wild animal looks like, I’d let it maul me.”
August 2023
The couple is seemingly back together and on track to move ahead with wedding planning.
“Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They’re in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track,” an insider told ET on August 4, 2023. “They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”
December 2023
Megan and MGK are reportedly “on and off” after having another “big fight.”
“They have severe trust issues in the relationship,” a source told People on December 5, 2023. “It’s been rough, but [they’re] still trying to work through it.”
March 2024
The on-off couple is spotted vacationing at an exclusive resort in Mexico by the Daily Mail.
The same month, Megan appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast on March 19, confirming they were engaged but called it off in the past. While she didn’t clarify the current state of her relationship, Megan did say she learned that “[their] relationship wasn’t for public consumption.”
April 2024
Megan gives a telling comment while at Coachella 2024. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” Megan replied when asked about giving other women advice on men. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”
One day later, Megan reposted the interview via her Instagram, where MGK commented, “PREACH,” according to the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.