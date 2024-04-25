Megan Fox’s relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly may be TBD, but she RSVP’d “attending” for his 34th birthday party.

The “Bad Things” rocker, 34, celebrated his special day by throwing a party on Wednesday, April 24, and shared photos via Instagram of the extravaganza. Stars like Post Malone and MGK’s family attended the celebration, including his daughter, Casie Colson Baker. In one photo, the trio smiled as they flipped off the camera and smiled. On the following side, Megan and MGK posed in front of a massive double “X” statue and tall, moody candles.

MGK wore casual attire for his birthday party and wore a graphic shirt of the rapper Nelly. The back of the baby blue top featured a dollar bill with the “Hot In Here” singer’s face plastered in the middle with the lyrics, “Must be the money,” written alongside the image.

Fans were slightly shocked to see the Jennifer’s Body actress, 37, celebrate MGK’s birthday amid their relationship issues. The pair, who got engaged in January 2022, sparked split rumors the following year after Megan deleted all photos of MGK off of her Instagram grid.

That said, the couple didn’t publicly address the status of their relationship until Megan made an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March. The Transformers starlet didn’t reveal too many personal details, but confirmed that she and MGK called off their engagement at an unknown date.

Courtesy of Megan Fox/ Instagram

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” Megan told host Alex Cooper. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Earlier this month, Megan attended 2024 Revolve Festival in Indio, California, during Coachella and shared advice to single women.

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she told E! News on April 14. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

The “Emo Girl” musician reacted to his former fiancée’s statement one day later via Instagram, writing, “PREACH.”