90 Day Fiancé star Yohan Gernomino is standing firm on his stance that he did not cheat on his wife, Daniele Gates, during their two-year marriage.

The Dominican Republic native, 33, denied that he may have had 50-60 affairs during his marriage to Daniele, 43, after she accused him of seeing “woman after woman” on part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all on Monday, December 11.

The now-exes revealed they had a “surprisingly fine” in-person meeting two weeks prior — where they agreed not to be enemies after their split — but that didn’t stop the former educator from claiming all Yohan cared about was money.

Meanwhile, the personal trainer felt Daniele compromised their marriage first by inviting her ex Taylen Alexander to the Dominican Republic during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired from January to May 2023.

Daniele and Yohan’s split played out during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which premiered on TLC in July. The international flames bumped heads over their communication and finances, but the relationship hit a breaking point after a woman reached out to Daniele on social media to reveal her two-year affair with Yohan.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained about the woman’s claims during the November 27 episode, adding that she asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.” It was also later exposed that the affair began one month before Daniele and Yohan’s November 2022 wedding.

TLC

The New York native added that Yohan allegedly sent the other woman “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [she] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood,” and after going through his computer, there were “at least six” other women he was regularly communicating online with.

Yohan denied sending explicit photos or accepting money from other women during the tell-all special. However, Daniele was confident that he did as she revealed that she added all the women Yohan had on her own social media profiles.

Daniele and Yohan made their TLC debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2022. After Daniele made the Dominican Republic her permanent residence, the pair made the switch to the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January.