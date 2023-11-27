90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates was more than happy to leave her life in New York City behind to live with Yohan Geronimo in the Dominican Republic. After the pair called it quits, fans are now wondering if Daniele is still living in the D.R. or if she moved back to the United States.

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Live?

While Daniele has not confirmed exactly where she’s living following her split from Yohan, she seems to be back in the United States.

The TLC personality has shared several photos and videos via Instagram that state she’s been spending time in Miami Beach, Florida. However, many of her posts from November 2023 show Daniele spending time in New York City.

On November 22, 2022, Daniele shared a video of herself making pasta at Aunt Jake’s restaurant in New York City. “I’m trying to get more hands-on, and one of my favorite activities in New York City is Aunt Jake’s pasta-making experience,” she captioned the video. “You get to roll out your own dough, create various pasta types in different shapes, and take your culinary masterpiece home with you!”

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Daniele Move to the Dominican Republic?

While Daniele and Yohan didn’t initially agree on where they wanted to live after they got married in 2021, she confirmed she was leaving New York City in June 2022.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes, especially when I know they’re forever…” Daniele captioned an Instagram Reel, which featured clips and photos of her visiting her favorite spots around the city.

The yoga instructor clearly loves the Dominican Republic and has shared several photos and videos from the Caribbean island since her move. Daniele’s most recent post from the Dominican Republic was shared on November 2, 2023, and includes several photos of her on the beach.

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Daniele and Yohan ​Split?

Daniele and Yohan’s ​split has been documented throughout season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. During the November 13, 2023, episode, the pair fought after Yohan wasn’t able to pay for his portion of rent. Daniele asked Yohan if he wanted to split during the argument, and he said that he did.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

Yohan seemingly ended their relationship for good when he moved out of their home one week later.

The drama continued when Daniele learned that Yohan was having an affair, which began one month before they tied the knot. She explained that his mistress called her to reveal her romantic relationship with Yohan.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” the reality star explained, adding that the mistress asked if they were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”