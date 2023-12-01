90 Day Fiancé star Daniele Gates is showing up to The Other Way season 5 Tell-All with the receipts. In a preview for the drama-filled event, the reality star revealed that husband Yohan Geronimo’s two-year affair began one month before they got married when he slept with another woman.

The trailer for part 1 of the Tell-All, which was shared by People on Friday, December 1, featured Daniele, 43, telling her castmates that a woman who claimed to be having an affair with Yohan, 33, reached out to her with a detailed breakdown of their relationship.

“The first time he had sex with this woman, it was a month before we got married,” Daniele said. She and Yohan tied the knot in 2021 after making their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2.

Daniele continued, “Two weeks ago, she sent me like, a four-page email and detailed their relationship.”

In response to Daniele’s claim, Yohan shouted, “You’re a manipulator. Go to hell.”

Daniele first revealed Yohan’s affair during the November 27 episode. She explained that the woman reached out to her via social media and said the affair had been going on for two years.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” Daniele explained, adding that the woman asked if she and Yohan were getting a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

TLC (2)

Daniele said the woman also claimed that Yohan sent her “a picture of his d–k on Christmas Eve while [Daniele] was handing out gifts to his family in his neighborhood.” In addition to his affair with this woman, Daniele told producers that her husband cheated with “at least six” other women.

This betrayal was the final straw for Daniele in their already-broken relationship. She told the cameras that she wanted nothing to do with Yohan as she packed up her belongings in their home.

“I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” she said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”

The cheating revelations came after Daniele and Yohan’s blowup arguments over money. The trouble began when the yoga instructor learned that Yohan had taken $160 from her bank account without her permission and lied about it. They later argued over rent money, which led to a fight about their spending habits. The former couple ultimately decided the marriage needed to end.

Fans can watch part 1 of the 90 Day: The Other Way season 5 Tell-All on Monday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.