The stars of 90 Day Fiancé sided with Daniele Gates amid her split from estranged husband Yohan Geronimo.

Yohan, 33, faced backlash when he accused Daniele, 42, of defaming him online in a teaser clip of the Monday, December 11, tell-all episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The Dominican Republic native showed a screenshot of a post Daniele made on social media that featured his picture and warned other women about him. “Hey all! This is Yohan from Villa Hermosa! He is currently recruiting women from Europe, Argentina, and Canada to send him money for ‘businesses’ so please be careful!” Daniele’s post read. “I’m happy to have private conversations with anyone who thinks they may be ‘dating’ him!”

Daniele admitted to penning the post and acknowledged it was a “petty” decision. “I was like, ‘Hey, just letting you know there’s this guy,’ because it’s a page, like, is anybody else dating this guy in Dominican Republic? It’s a whole page about it. And I posted his picture and I said he has been looking for women here, here and here,” she explained. “And you know, just be careful. Don’t give him money. Now, mind you, after that post, more women reached out to me and were like, ‘Hey, yeah, he did.’ So, it was an effective strategy. It just probably was a little bit petty. So, I apologize for that.”

However, several of the cast members came to Daniele’s defense and said she shouldn’t have to apologize for the post. Holly Weeks accused Yohan of “gaslighting” Daniele, and Tim Malcolm said that he deserved the post due to his past of cheating and “scamming.”

“So my thoughts are like with you posting that and kind of alerting other women to not get scammed, people still tie you to him,” Tim, 43, continued. “So you’re protecting your own reputation. I don’t think it’s wrong of you to do that.”

Andrei Castravet weighed in, “He’s not only a scammer, but he’s a liar also, like, damn.”

“Yeah, no, it’s scamming,” Daniele agreed. “It’s cheating. It’s all of that. It’s sociopathic. Because he is telling everyone that he loves them.”

The cast slammed Yohan after fans watched his and Daniele’s split play out during season 5. Following several fights about money, Yohan moved out of their home before his mistress called Daniele to reveal their affair that had lasted for two years.

Courtesy of Daniele Gates/Instagram

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years and she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex,” the yoga instructor explained about the woman’s claims, sharing that she asked if they planned to get a divorce. “She gave me a play by play of their entire relationship and described every single detail, every time she saw him, sent me pictures that he sent her.”

Daniele admitted she was shocked by her husband’s indiscretions. “I think that the Yohan that I was seeing and was believing was there was never actually in front of me,” she said. “I honestly, like, I have no idea who this man is.”