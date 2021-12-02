90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina has shared the first photo of fiancé Geoffrey Paschel since he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call stemming from a dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, back in June 2019.

Posting a snap of Pachel, 44, on the phone seemingly during a visitation with Malina, 32, in a Knox County jail as he awaits his upcoming sentencing on December 3, Malina wrote that she “told him about the videos I posted yesterday in my stories and your reactions.”

Seeing that Paschel was smiling in the picture, it makes sense that Malina added that the videos she told Paschel about “made him laugh.”

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

Malina, who has moved into Paschel’s Tennessee home, also previously shared a throwback video of Paschel trying to close a chair in Miramar Beach, Florida, in November 2021, writing that “never give up” is his motto.

Days before that cheery throwback, Malina revealed that she was putting her house in Pensacola, Florida, on the market.

Before the trial, 90 Day Fiancé viewers found out that Paschel was facing assault accusations before season 4 of the TLC spinoff premiered in February 2020.

Paschel, who was featured in episodes with Malina and former flame Mary Wallace, did not appear on the tell-all because of the serious allegations that were levied against him.

While Malina initially deactivated her Instagram after his guilty verdict in October 2021, she returned with a message of support that seemed to indicate they were still together.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” the former wedding planner wrote. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fundraising.”

Malina has also since posted a motivational note about staying strong ahead of Paschel’s sentencing hearing.

“When you face a mountain of challenges, you just have to brace yourself to jump higher,” she wrote in November. “As a result, you can get a different perspective, and who knows, maybe you will enjoy the view.”