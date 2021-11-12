90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina shared a throwback video of fiancé Geoffrey Paschel in happier times following her move to Tennessee.

“‘Never give up‘ is his motto in life, I would add ‘and always smile on camera,‘” the season 4 personality, 31, wrote in her Instagram caption on Thursday, November 12, alongside a video of Paschel trying to close a chair at Miramar Beach, Florida.

Malina‘s followers had voted to see a light-hearted video of Paschel, 41, amid news of her move into his home after packing up her car and driving there earlier this month. The radio host previously shared that she was selling her house in Pensacola, Florida, on November 2, noting she would miss the “people” and “sunsets.”

While she has relocated, Paschel remains in a Knox County jail, where he will be until his sentencing hearing that is scheduled for December 3, 2021.

During his assault trial on October 7, he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call stemming from a dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, back in June 2019.

90 Day Fiancé viewers found out that Paschel was facing assault accusations before season 4 of the TLC spinoff premiered in February 2020.

Although he was featured in episodes with Malina and former love interest Mary Wallace, Paschel was unable to appear on the tell-all due to the serious allegations against him.

Hours after his guilty verdict made headlines in October 2021, Malina deactivated her Instagram but later returned with a statement showing support to Paschel, also hinting they may still be together.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” the former wedding planner wrote via Instagram on October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fundraising.”

In addition to attending Dakota’s recent musical amid his father’s absence, Malina has also since shared a motivational message about staying strong ahead of Paschel’s sentencing hearing.

“When you face a mountain of challenges, you just have to brace yourself to jump higher,” she wrote on November 7. “As a result, you can get a different perspective, and who knows, maybe you will enjoy the view.”