90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina announced her plans to put her Florida home on the market ahead of fiancé Geoffrey Paschel’s sentencing.

“Today, I met the realtor and I’m doing a very important and big [move],” the season 4 star, 31, shared in an update via her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 1, while visiting a local dock with a friend. “I’m going to sell the house.”

Varya said she very much cherished her time spent in Pensacola, including the new connections she formed along the way.

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

“I love this place,” the TLC personality said in a separate video, noting “the people” were part of the reason she enjoyed living in Florida so much. “I will definitely miss these sunsets,” she added while displaying the picturesque views.

Varya did not specify where she is planning to move to next, however she did recently confirm that she has no regrets about her decision to move to the United States.

“Starting life over is always hard, sometimes depressing, but never boring,” the former radio presenter wrote in her caption on November 1. “You learn so much every day, your brain doesn’t have time to rest. As a result, you get lots of experiences and personal growth.”

Back in August, Varya briefly hinted at her visa status after sharing a video of herself soaking up the sun.

“Light breeze in my hair, Florida’s blistering sun on my skin, fluffy palms along the way. Now I can gladly and proudly say: ‘Welcome home!'” she wrote in the caption of her celebratory clip at the time. One fan asked if she was celebrating obtaining a green card, to which she replied with a zipper-mouth face emoji.

Varya’s decision to sell her house comes after Geoffrey, 41, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call for a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

Geoffrey and Varya had an off-and-on relationship throughout season 4 of Before the 90 Days, ending with him popping the question again after she showed up to his house in Knoxville, Tennessee, to give their romance another chance. However, he was not allowed to attend the tell-all to give an update due to his criminal charges.

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram; Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

While his other love interest, Mary Wallace, has since confirmed their split, she attended his assault trial and was seen wiping away tears during the verdict.

Meanwhile, Varya hinted she and Geoffrey may still be together while speaking out about his upcoming sentencing hearing scheduled for December 3.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” the Russia native wrote in a statement on October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served.”

“By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him,” she added. “I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help.”