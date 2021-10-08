90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel’s ex Mary Wallace was visibly emotional after seeing him getting handcuffed at his assault trial in Knox County, Tennessee.

Wallace wiped away tears as Paschel, 41, was taken into police custody on Thursday, October 7, following a guilty verdict on all counts, including aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call.

Paschel’s trial stemmed from a domestic incident with former fiancée Kristen Wilson in June 2019. Wilson alleged an intoxicated Paschel had once “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall several times” before she fled to a neighbor’s home, in an affidavit obtained by Court TV. Officers stated they saw visible injuries on her sustained during the dispute including “a large raised bruise on her forehead and abrasions on her elbows and knees.”

After a few hours of deliberation led the jury to reach a guilty verdict, the judge immediately revoked Paschel’s bond and informed the reality star that he will have to stay behind bars until his sentencing on December 3.

Wallace and Paschel were seen exchanging a few words before he was whisked away into custody. TLC viewers were first introduced to the duo on season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

At the time of filming, Wallace and Paschel were friends but she expressed her feelings for him before he flew to Russia to pursue a romance with his long-distance love, Varya Malina. Malina denied his proposal on the trip, so Paschel returned to Tennessee, where he and Wallace started to give their relationship a chance.

Paschel later rekindled his romance with Malina when she showed up at his doorstep and he proposed to her for a second time during a May 2020 episode. However, fans never found out what happened between them afterwards because he was not invited to the tell-all due to his legal charges.

It was rumored that Malina came to America sometime in the last year to be with Paschel, but fans of the franchise speculate they split as she is living in Florida while he has been in Tennessee.

As for Wallace, she previously confirmed her breakup from Paschel in a now-deleted Instagram Live, stating, “No, that [relationship has] ended, it has been over for a very long time, longer than you guys think that it is.”

News of Paschel’s guilty verdict has rocked viewers as well as other members of the cast. “I’m actually surprised they let him on 90 Day Fiancé,” Corey Rathgeber, a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum, commented on an Instagram post about Paschel’s legal troubles on October 7. “[TLC does] extensive background checks.”