90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina shared a message about overcoming obstacles after moving into Geoffrey Paschel’s Tennessee home ahead of his sentencing on assault charges.

“When you face a mountain of challenges, you just have to brace yourself to jump higher,” the Russia native, 31, wrote in a new caption on Sunday, November 7, following her announcement that she is selling her Florida house. “As a result, you can get a different perspective, and who knows, maybe you will enjoy the view.”

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram

“Tennessee’s fall is [a] magical riot of colors,” Malina added while comparing what it is like to live in the different states. “Yesterday, I went to the mountains to see all this beauty, and I realized what my adorable Florida is missing. It’s 4 seasons. Summer is fun, but I really love to watch how nature changes and Tennessee gives me this opportunity. Can’t wait to see some snow and hopefully bring my snowboard back to [life].”

Over the weekend, the Before the 90 Days season 4 personality took a small trip to Murfreesboro to see Paschel’s son Dakota perform in a musical.

“This was actually the very first time I heard Dakota singing. And [it] was so amazing,” she gushed.

Malina attended the show on Paschel’s behalf, making sure to show support to Dakota while his father, 41, is incarcerated after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call for a domestic dispute involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019.

Paschel’s sentencing hearing is set for December 3, and it appears Malina may attend the court date this time around.

Malina announced her decision to place her Florida home on the market in a video update on November 1, just one day after revealing she had no regrets about leaving behind her life in Russia to stay in America.

Courtesy of Varya Malina; Inset Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel

“Today, I met the realtor and I’m doing a very important and big [move],” she said via Instagram Stories while stopping by a Pensacola dock with a friend. “I’m going to sell the house.”

Prior to her relocation, the reality star shared a statement hinting that she and Paschel could still be together while speaking out about his legal battle.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness,” wrote Malina on October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served,” she continued. “His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fundraising. By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him.”