90 Day Fiancé alum Geoffrey Paschel‘s son Dakota is asking for “help” after his father was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call.

Taking to his father’s Instagram account on Thursday, October 14, exactly a week after Paschel’s conviction, Dakota wrote, “I am writing this on behalf of my siblings and the rest of our family. If you don’t know already, my dad is an amazing guy. He is always helping make this world a better place and I have never met a person that works as hard as he does.”

Saying that their family was “overwhelmed, devastated, and heart-broken” about Paschel’s conviction, Dakota wrote that his father “doesn’t deserve what has happened to him.”

“You all have been there for him the past few years and it means so much to him and all of us,” he added before asking for Venmo donations.

During his two-day trial, the TLC alum took the stand to testify in his own defense for a domestic dispute incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019. Paschel and Wilson began seeing each other in 2017 and splitting in 2018.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Pashcel/Instagram

Wilson claimed in an affidavit obtained by CourtTV that Paschel “grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against a wall” after getting into an argument. Following the altercation, she apparently visited a neighbor’s home, where police met up with her to discuss what transpired.

Though responding officers saw “bruises” and “abrasions” on Wilson at the time, Paschel had maintained his innocence and claimed the injuries were “self-inflicted.”

After Paschel’s bail was ultimately revoked by a judge, and the former reality TV star was taken into custody following his guilty verdict by the Knox County Sheriff, according to CourtTV, which reported that is where he will remain until his December 3 sentencing hearing.

News that Paschel was facing assault accusations came out before season 4 of Before the 90 Days even aired. Although he went on to appear in the episodes with his two love interests Varya Malina and Mary Wallace, he did not appear on the following tell-all special due to the allegations against him.

Courtesy of Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Paschel said during an Instagram Live with Rocco Straz, costar Lisa Hamme’s rep, in June 2020. “The mentality of keeping me off the tell-all because somebody said something is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard in my life. … I want my court case to be over with, and as soon as my court case is over with, then my life will proceed.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.