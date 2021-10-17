By his side? 90 Day Fiancé star Varya Malina made her big return to Instagram and she shared a message of support for Geoffrey Paschel, even hinting that the couple may still be together after he was found guilty of domestic violence charges.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” Malina, 31, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fund raising.”

The Russia native continued, “By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him. I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help.”

Along with her message, Malina shared several loved-up photos and videos of her and Paschel, some of which seem to have been taking recently. One photo set, featuring Paschel and Malina dressed up in formal attire, seem to have been taken during her trip to Colorado in February. At the time, Malina and Paschel sparked rumors that they were on vacation together but neither of them addressed the rumors.

Malina’s Instagram post comes more than one week after she deactivated her account following the result of Paschel’s criminal trial. As In Touch previously reported, the 41-year-old Tennessee native was found guilty of all charges — aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call — on October 7. His charges stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June 2019. The alleged altercation took place before Paschel and Malina met online, and before the couple made their debut on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in February 2020.

Immediately after the jury delivered the verdict, a judge revoked Paschel’s bail and he was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff. Paschel will remain in jail until his sentencing hearing that is scheduled for December 3.

Paschel’s son, Dakota, took to his dad’s Instagram on Thursday, October 14, to react to the news and he also issued a plea to his followers. “Please help us if you can. This is Dakota and I am writing this on behalf of my siblings and the rest of our family,” Dakota captioned a video and a photo of Paschel with his kids. “If you don’t know already, my dad is an amazing guy. He is always helping make this world a better place and I have never met a person that works as hard as he does. We are all overwhelmed, devastated, and heart-broken about what happened to him on October 7, 2021. This country is supposed to be built on justice for all. My dad trusted the system. The court system is supposed to give people what they deserve. He doesn’t deserve what has happened to him. Please support us in getting him the help he needs. You all have been there for him the past few years and it means so much to him and all of us.”