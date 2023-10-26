90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra confirmed that she moved into her own apartment after her rumored split from Rob Warne — and yes, this place has a bathroom inside.

Sophie, 23, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 25, to share a “Get Ready With Me” video in which she offered a glimpse at her new digs. After starting her skincare routine, the influencer addressed her new living space by saying, “I obviously have a bathroom now. So I’m pretty happy about that. I got my own bathroom, do my makeup in great lighting. Life’s good.”

Sophie’s move comes after fans watched her and Rob, 32, argue over his apartment only having a bathroom outside during the Sunday, October 22, episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10. The content creator, who grew up in a wealthy family, struggled to do her makeup in the bathroom’s poor lighting and complained that it smelled bad. When she tried to bring up the issue with Rob and convince him that it wasn’t normal to have an outdoor bathroom, he shut down her concerns.

“Into the morning, if I wanna pee and it’s raining, I’ve got to walk out into the rain,” Sophie told the cameras. Rob responded, “First of all, it never rains in L.A. I’m not gonna admit that that bathroom is so inaccessible.”

Sophie Sierra/Instagram

When Sophie said she liked the patio outside, Rob added, “You get to see that patio every time you go to the bathroom.”

Later, when Sophie tried to bring it up again, Rob told her that she was just used to “bougie-ass” homes in Dubai, London and Spain. “What’s even bougie about having a bathroom inside your apartment?” Sophie fired back.

Rob and Sophie are a new couple on 90 Day Fiancé this season. The couple, who are both mixed race, met when Sophie found Rob while searching for “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” The model and actor immediately reached out and asked to FaceTime Sophie, and they talked for eight hours.

“I wanted a fine-ass woman, and Sophie is the hottest person I’ve been with and that’s what I’ve been looking for,” Rob said of what drew him to her.

Sophie then approached Rob with the idea of getting a K-1 visa, and he agreed to get engaged. However, upon her arrival in the U.S., where they had 90 days to wed, they realized they were used to very different lifestyles. Rob said that Sophie had “spoiled rich girl tendencies” from growing up with wealth, while he was used to a more humble and simple life.

Meanwhile, the couple has faced other issues. Sophie’s mother is not a fan of Rob and even referred to him as “Rob the Knob” on a phone call with her daughter. Sophie also admitted during the October 8 premiere that she hadn’t told Rob she was bisexual.

Neither Sophie nor Rob have confirmed if they split after season 10. However, the two do not follow each other on Instagram, which could be another sign of a breakup in addition to Sophie’s move.

Fans can watch Rob and Sophie’s relationship unfold during new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.