Not holding back. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme’s split keeps on getting messier. This time, the 90 Day Fiancé rapper says he stayed with his ex “for pity,” spilling his thoughts about their fizzled romance on an explosive June 1 interview with The Domenick Nati Show.

“I don’t really want to have to feel bad,” Usman says when asked if he still loves her, admitting he doesn’t like elaborating on the topic too much. Even though they got married, the TV personality reveals he won’t keep fighting to make their relationship work if things “continue going the way they are going.”

“I have no option to find my own happiness and let her find her own happiness,” he shares, also referencing her comments about him being a “scammer.” Usman explains if she feels that way about him, they should both just move on.

TLC

“If I was really a scammer I shouldn’t go for Lisa I should go for someone who is rich,” the TLC alum declares, shutting down speculation he used her for money.

During the tell-all, he even brought up the latest episode and talked about how tumultuous they were while together. “We are not happy,” he states, mentioning how constant arguing is a big issue for them. “I’m in my own country. You are treating me like this,” Usman adds about how it rubbed him the wrong way.

Usman also slammed claims he used the network to become a star and sell his music. “Are you trying to tell me that TLC did not use me too?” he asked haters.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

The star’s interview comes shortly after Lisa said she is “done physically, mentally and emotionally” with her estranged husband.

“Lisa had enough of Usman with the disrespect and lies,” her rep, Rocco Straz, exclusively told In Touch about their breakup. “Usman went Live [to] humiliate his wife. Usman also stated that he was with Lisa because he feels bad. A lot of fans always questioned his [intentions], and he’s just proving them correct.”

In the wake of their split, Usman confirmed he is not trying to get a green card.

We’ll have to see the rest of the drama play out!