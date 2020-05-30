Breaking her silence. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Hamme slammed her estranged husband, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, while confirming their split. She addressed their breakup and accused the Nigerian rapper of “using” her to become part of the cast on the hit TLC reality TV series in order to promote his music career.

“He used me. He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” Lisa, 52, said during a since-deleted Instagram Live that was reposted by blogger John Yates. “I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him. He thinks it’s just him, he thinks he’s going to do what he wants and he’s never going to apologize for anything he’s ever said bad about me. He’s posing as what you call a romance scam, which is very illegal in Nigeria. It puts that stigma back onto Nigeria again and that’s what I didn’t want to do.”

It seems like Lisa’s split from the “I Love You” crooner, 30, came after he doubled down on his comments claiming he only agreed to marry the York, Pennsylvania native because she allegedly threatened to commit suicide if they broke up. SojaBoy repeated his claims in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, May 28. The couple called it quits shortly after and SojaBoy blocked his wife on social media. Lisa previously denied the claims in an exclusive statement shared on her behalf by her rep, Rocco Straz, and she denied them again during her own IG Live.

“I’ve been the good Hausa Muslim wife here in the United States. I’ll be married a year [on] August 29, but after hearing the garbage coming out of SojaBoy’s mouth saying that I tried to hang myself and commit suicide? Big f–k up, SojaBoy. Big f–k up,” Lisa said.

She went on to reveal other difficult moments in her life, like the tragic moment she gave birth to her stillborn daughter in 2007. The unfortunate event took place just a few months before Lisa’s own mother died. “Usman, I am not a weak woman. So for you to tell people that I was going to commit suicide over you, you did me a favor by marrying me? You f–ked up there. That was your first mistake. If I didn’t do it in 2007, when I lost my daughter, my mother, my grandmother and my aunt, why would I kill myself over you?” Lisa said. “It stops here. It stops tonight. You have humiliated yourself, me, my daughter, your siblings, your friends. You are nothing more than a scammer.”

After Lisa’s scathing Instagram Live about her estranged husband, an insider denied her claims. “SojaBoy is not a scammer and I’m very sure [he] is living [a] better life [than] Lisa,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.