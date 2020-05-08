Courtesy of SojoBoy/Instagram

They may have made it through the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season, but married stars Lisa Hamme, a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa,” and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar still had plenty of relationship hurdles to jump. In leaked footage from the tell-all finale, shared by an Instagram meme account, the Nigerian rapper accuses his lady of calling him the n-word — and she doesn’t exactly deny it.

The clips don’t share the full context of the conversation, but the claims come up mid-argument as Lisa, 52, warns Usman, 30, not to “open that can of worms.” However, he barrels ahead, revealing she called him the n-word one week earlier — which he knows “is totally inappropriate in America.” Though he claimed he “didn’t even get angry” about it, he attributed that becoming “used to how [she is] behaving,” not to being OK with her language.

As he tries to continue, his wife interrupts, derailing the conversation. “No, let’s see where this goes,” she tells him. “You just opened that can of worms. Alright. If that bitch comes for me because of you, it’s going to get real ugly. I’m telling you now. I just got another message while I was on break. I’m telling you, I’ve had enough of this bulls–t. You opened this f–king can of worms, then I get this f–king hatemail coming to my house. Your ass is sitting in Nigeria. You and I are gonna have big drama. Don’t even start this up again.”

It’s not clear exactly what woman Lisa is talking about, but the 90 Day Fiancé couple clashed regularly on the show over all of the female attention the musician received. Jealousy was a major issue for these two — and it doesn’t help that, despite marrying his “baby girl,” SojaBoy may one day walk down the aisle with someone new. In a statement shared with In Touch, Lisa’s promoter, Rocco Straz, revealed the agreement they reached about the rapper having up to four wives as allowed by the rules of his religion.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives,” he said. “[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance. … At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife.”

For now, it sounds like SojaBoy has enough drama with just one wife.

Lisa and Uman have not responded to In Touch’s request for comment.