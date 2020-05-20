Hanging in there! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger shared her first selfie in two months while quarantining with her beau, Azan Tefou (real name: Hassan M’Raouni) in Morocco. The reality star was all smiles in the snap, holding up a cup of coffee.

“Throwback pic to when we could still go to the cafe,” she captioned the portrait on Instagram. “How is everyone? I’ve been away from social media for a while. How’s quarantine life for y’all? Is your state/country opening back up yet?”

The TV personality, 26, has been “hunkered down” abroad with her man in recent weeks, the star’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, revealed via social media on April 26.

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Nicole will remain with Azan in his native country until the travel ban is lifted. Even though she was originally planning on returning to Florida at an earlier date, her trip was extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Nicole is essentially stuck there for now, but she doesn’t see it as a bad thing,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about how she’s coping. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him.”

The Happily Ever After? alum is cherishing this time spent with Azan, “but of course, she’ll come back to the United States for [her daughter] May,” the source noted. “[Nicole’s] family isn’t so thrilled that she’s stuck there or even went to go visit him in the first place, but they understand that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions.”

Courtesy of Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

With the current circumstances, they have made it work. Nicole has been checking in with her loved ones via FaceTime almost daily and Robbalee has taken over the 6-year-old’s homeschooling to help out while the TLC alum is away.

Prior to the lockdown, the couple enjoyed checking out the “beautiful architecture” together, also feasting on some delicious tajine for dinner one evening. As far as their relationship status goes, the mother of one told In Touch exclusively they are “happily engaged and waiting for the right moment to tie the knot” back in November 2019.

At least she’s in good company amid the quarantine!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.