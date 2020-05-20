Bored in the house? Not anymore! 90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger revealed the fun way she’s passing time with Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni) amid the lockdown in Morocco, and it will surely give ’90s babies some nostalgia.

“This is my quarantine life until I get back to the states,” the 26-year-old wrote, sharing a photo playing The Sims. The game allows users to create virtual people, where they can choose to work, tend to the house, start a family or follow their dreams. “Any Simers out there?” Nicole asked her followers via Instagram Stories on May 19.

In April, the TV personality’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, confirmed the star has been “hunkered down” in her beau’s native country and will continue to stay there until the travel bans are lifted. The Moroccan government began imposing the restrictions on March 15, due to the coronavirus outbreak and global impact of COVID-19.

Luckily, Nicole has remained optimistic about it all, considering she’s now getting to enjoy some extra time with her fiancé. As of late, she is loving “being able to laugh with him and share these moments,” an insider close to the reality star told In Touch.

Just one day ago, the TLC alum shared a rare selfie from when she grabbed a cup of coffee pre-lockdown. “How is everyone?” she asked. “I’ve been away from social media for a while. How’s quarantine life for y’all? Is your state/country opening back up yet?”

Nicole and Azan have been going strong for years, despite having to deal with the hardships of being in a long-distance relationship. Even though she lives in Florida with her daughter, May, they made it a regular habit to stay connected.

Fans have voiced their concerns about the duo after they previously canceled their wedding twice, but Nicole is confident Azan is the man for her. When one person reached out to Robbalee to express their worries about Nicole’s romance, she cleared the air.

“I am always concerned that someone will try and take advantage of one of my children, but I have also said that [Azan] seems like a really nice person,” Nicole’s mom replied. “I would rather have her here, but she is in charge of her own life. I can only guide her to a better one, the rest is up to her. I love her no matter what. Thank you for your concern! May is doing great!”

