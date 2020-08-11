90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger didn’t get to see her daughter, May, in person for five long months during her extended trip to Morocco, so she is enjoying every second with her little girl now that she is back in America.

The Florida resident, 26, returned to the United States on Monday, August 10, from her getaway to see her long-distance love, Azan Tefou (a.k.a. Hassan M’Raouni). Nicole had to prolong her visit to North Africa because of the travel ban put into place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Nicole Nafziger/Instagram

Of course, the mother of one is thrilled to be back in her hometown in Bradenton. She posted several clips spending time with her mini-me on Tuesday, August 11. “May helping make my eggs this morning,” she captioned a video. In another post, the 5-year-old brushed her mom’s hair. Nicole’s daughter also modeled the “I [love] Morocco” shirt the reality star purchased during her trip.

The TLC alum had been “essentially stuck” abroad since mid-March, but luckily her family helped care for May while she was away. May was being “homeschooled by Nicole’s mom and step-dad” due to the unforeseen circumstances, an insider told In Touch exclusively about how they were showing support in April.

Nicole’s mom, Robbalee Nafziger, even defended the season 4 alum when haters claimed she “abandoned” her daughter. “There was no abandonment,” Robbalee fired back in July. “[May] is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer.”

Courtesy of @alwayssnicole/Instagram

Robbalee said the silver lining in the situation was that she got to make more “wonderful memories” with her granddaughter.

“Nicole FaceTimes with May almost every day,” the reality star’s mom later pointed out. “They watch TV together or she shows her the peppers that grow in the garden. When it is safe to travel, she looks forward to coming home.”

With the 90DF alum back at home, some fans are wondering if she and Azan are still planning on getting married in the near future. “Her family isn’t aware of there being any kind of wedding planning at the moment,” a source told In Touch in April. “Nicole would want her close family there and May for sure.”