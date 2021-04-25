Natalie Mordovtseva told new husband Mike Youngquist that it would mean a lot to her if he wore a wedding ring during the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“I think because Mike was so hesitant about us and marrying me during [the] 90 days, so he never got rings,” the Ukraine native, 36, speculated in a solo confessional. “But after being married, I cannot understand why he’s not wearing a wedding ring. What kind of man does that? It makes me worried that Mike is not as serious about [our] relationship as he should be.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Fans watched the couple’s tense journey to saying “I do” in the final season 8 episodes of 90 Day Fiancé. Although Mike, 35, voiced his hesitation about getting hitched and even called off their nuptials on the day of the planned ceremony, they later decided to put the drama behind them and make it official.

“I have on a new ring,” she proudly shared while flashing her sparkler at the camera. “It’s one I got myself for three dollars and I’m so proud of it.”

Natalie revealed she would love to buy Mike his own ring but did not have enough money to get him a real diamond because she didn’t have a job. Mike seemed open to the idea yet noted he wouldn’t always be able to wear it considering he was often working and said it could be a “safety thing.”

In a solo confessional, Mike said buying a ring was “honestly one of the last things” on his mind before they tied the knot. “It’s about love and marriage, you know? Sometimes I do get frustrated with Natalie. I mean, I made a major commitment … I often think it may not be enough for her.”

Natalie was also frustrated while sharing her own thoughts with producers, saying if he couldn’t show her that he was “dedicated” to their marriage then she couldn’t “do this anymore.”

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Later on, the couple stopped by a metaphysical shop to find his new wedding ring. Mike was fine with wearing it but said it likely wouldn’t solve their marital issues. After picking out a ring, he suggested they soon go visit his mom, Trish, to get away for a bit and hopefully build a friendship between her and Natalie.

Natalie was worried about how that reunion would go down, considering she and Trish didn’t have the most pleasant conversations in the past.

Mike’s Uncle Beau has since confirmed to In Touch that Mike and Natalie called it quits after less than one year of marriage, but fans will get to see the moments leading up to their split in the upcoming HEA episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. on TLC.