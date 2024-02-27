Fans met Natalie Mordovtseva on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 after she and Mike Youngquist went from cogodparents to lovers. Although the pair tied the knot during season 8, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Natalie and Mike split in March 2021 after less than one year of marriage. However, that wasn’t the first time that the Ukraine native went through a divorce as she was married twice before Mike.

“One marriage I got divorced. I met my second husband,” Natalie said during an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. “I jumped into marriage … I got divorced. I met Michael, I jumped into marriage.”

90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Mordovtseva’s Husband No. 1 Zenon Pierides

The franchise’s Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared photos of Natalie and hubby No. 1’s wedding on January 18, 2021. Zenon Pierides is from Cyprus, where the pair lived during their marriage.

“Apparently, he & Natalie lived in Cyprus during their marriage & that when he filed for bankruptcy, she left him and moved back to Ukraine,” the blogger wrote ​based on a source report.

In the photos, Natalie wore a conservative white wedding dress and held a bouquet of yellow roses as she kissed her groom. The couple also posed for pictures at their reception and of themselves signing their marriage certificate.

Natalie doesn’t talk about Zenon on 90 Day: The Single Life. However, she made a rare comment about him for the first time during a season 8 episode in February 2024.

“He was very educated, nice, polite,” she said during a confessional, noting that her mother, Neliia, loved him.

90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Mordovtseva’s Husband No. 2 Mr. Podyakov

The reality star returned to her home country after she and Zenon divorced and met Mr. Podyakov soon after. Natalie opened up about their eight-year marriage during her debut season on 90 Day Fiancé and revealed that she left him because he didn’t want kids.

While not much is known about Mr. Podyakov, Natalie was in the process of divorcing him when she met Mike.

90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Mordovtseva’s Husband No. 3 Mike Youngquist

Natalie and Mike had a cute origin story of meeting through mutual friends and sharing the same goddaughter. However, fans quickly saw problems in their engagement, including the time Natalie threw her engagement ring in Mike’s suitcase before he returned to America.

The former model accused Mike of cheating on her with a female friend of his during the season 7 tell-all. That being said, the two worked through their heightening problems during season 8 after Natalie’s K-1 visa was approved and she moved into Mike’s trailer in Sequim, Washington.

Mike got cold feet and canceled their wedding the morning of the big day, but he and Natalie eventually tied the knot on April 15, 2020, the same day her K-1 was going to expire.

In Touch exclusively confirmed they split after less than one year of marriage the following March.

“She has not been home for a couple of months now,” Mike’s ​uncle Beau Lawrence shared with In Touch. “She can stay away for all I care.”

Mike filed for dissolution of marriage in December 2023 and Natalie went on to date now ex-boyfriend Josh Weinstein.