90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brandan De Nucciõ is leaving his comfortable life to be with his girlfriend Mary Rosa in the Philippines with only $250 to his name.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Brandan’s Job?

Brandan is 23 years old and originally from Eugene, Oregon. “I’ve had many odd jobs in life. Bagging groceries, washing windows,” he explained during the July 17 episode. “A delivery driver, a deli clerk. But I’ve lost about three or four of them because of my relationship with Mary. And the fact that I have to have my phone with me all the time.”

Prior to his overseas move, Brandan and Mary decided to build themselves a home in the Philippines after a typhoon destroyed Mary’s home.

“Over the past year, all my paychecks that were coming in were going straight to building the house and to Mary,” Brandan continued in another scene, explaining the sum totaled close to $50,000 to $60,000 dollars. “I just barely scratched by. So I’ve got $250 to my bank account. So, good luck to me.”

Brandan’s godfather, Ryan, asked him what he would do if their relationship didn’t work out and she wanted to keep their home. While Brandan said he wasn’t “worried about it,” he also admitted he had no plan B if the pair’s constant arguing led to a breakup.

“I don’t have any backup plan set in place for me and Mary not working out,” the Oregon native replied. “Me going to the Philippines and being with Mary, that is my only plan. That is the plan for my future. So, I have a lot of faith in that.”

How Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Brandan Make Money?

Brandan also earns a paycheck for his appearances on the TLC franchise.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” a source told Radar in January 2019. It was reported that the cast’s compensation works on a sliding scale and landing a spot on a spinoff will earn a higher payout.