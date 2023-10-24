90 Day Fiancé stars Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Rosa revealed their new jobs at the five month mark of her pregnancy with baby No. 1. ​

As Brandan, 24, and Mary, 23, prepared for their wedding and to welcome their first child, they explained that they started selling cell phones to make money during the Monday, October 23, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple added that they make an $18 profit per phone.

The latest episode aired one month after fans watched Brandan and Mary learn that she ​was pregnant during the September 18 episode. At the time, Mary had been open about wanting to have children. However, Brandan admitted he wasn’t sure if he was quite ready to become a father.

“I’ve been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her. So when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board,” the TLC personality said at the time. “And then she’s like, you know, ‘I just really, really want a baby.’ And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she’s pregnant, I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, this is really happening.’ Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated.”

Ever since the pair made their reality TV debut during the season 5 premiere in July, fans have expressed their concerns regarding their constant fighting. Their conflicts have gotten so intense that Brandan admitted he had been sleeping on a stone bench in town in order to get out of the house during their arguments.

Additionally, Brandan and Mary have left a bad impression with their neighbors due to their loud fights and the fact that they were expecting a baby out of wedlock.

They turned to Mary’s grandfather, Dionesio, to ask for advice amid their problems during the October 9 episode.

“When I found out that Mary is pregnant before marriage, I was hurt,” the grandfather said in a confessional. “But now she’s pregnant and they’re fighting. Chaotic!”

TLC

Dionesio explained that he wouldn’t sugarcoat the situation for the young couple. “You’re pregnant and now he has this habit to walk away after you fight,” he began. “We’re disgracing ourselves to our neighbors. People are talking about us behind our backs. What will happen to your life if this is going to continue? Your child?”

After acknowledging that they were struggling to improve their relationship, Brandan wondered if he should move back to the United States. Despite making the suggestion, he was left in shock when Mary responded, “Maybe — because you can’t change your attitude.”

Later in the episode, Mary stood by her comment and insisted she was serious about Brandan going home. “If Brandan won’t change and be a better person, like really man enough to be a father, maybe he should leave,” she said in a confessional. “Because I don’t want our baby to suffer with all those problems.”