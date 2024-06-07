90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods expressed concerns about seeing ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown for the first time since she moved out of his home after he called off their wedding.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be,” Liz, 30, told a friend as she drove to Ed’s house in a teaser clip for the Sunday, June 9, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which was shared by People. “I just want my stuff. I’m really nervous.”

After noting that Ed, 58, is “not an easy person to love, by any f–king means,” Liz insisted that she did love him.

“I don’t want to see him,” she continued as she held back tears. However, her friend was supportive and reassured her, “You got this.”

The clip continued with Liz elaborating on her concerns in a confessional. “I know there’s still going to be some type of hurt when I see him and I don’t want to backtrack,” she told the cameras. “I’m very angry, I’m very nauseous, like I just — I don’t want … I don’t want to feel anything towards him.”

“I’m scared for what the outcome is going to be,” the TLC personality added.

Fans watched the couple call it quits after they got into an argument while making taco pasta during the April 21 episode. The fight began when Liz said the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed then insisted that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby,” and Liz responded by calling him out about the rude comment. Ed then made things worse by calling his then-fiancée “crazy.”

The fight was the breaking point for Ed, and he canceled their wedding without talking to Liz first.

Three months before their split played out on the show, Liz hinted that they were no longer together in January by teasing that she had a new boyfriend on social media. Meanwhile, Ed also seemingly confirmed that they broke up when he said he “met someone new” while attending the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas that same month.

The aftermath of their split has been playing out on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During the May 26 episode, Liz called the end of their engagement “embarrassing” and admitted she wished Ryleigh hadn’t been so involved in her relationship with Ed.

“I would’ve never done this. I would’ve never done any of this. I feel like the worst mom ever. I don’t even have a home for my kid right now,” she said during a phone call.