90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg shared a rare update about her son Taeyang’s cancer battle while documenting his visit to the Make-A-Wish Tower.

“Taeyang got to hang his star at the Make-A-Wish Tower! It was such an amazing beautiful moment. Thank you so much @makeawishutah @makeawishamerica,” she captioned a video from their visit via Instagram on Thursday, May 30. “The past two years have been the most challenging years of our lives. Make A Wish has made this cancer battle so much easier. A special thank you to everyone [sic].”

After praising the foundation, Deavan, 27, shared that Taeyang, 5, “is thriving and doing amazing and has surgery soon to remove his chemo port.”

“We are hoping he will get to ring the bell in August and officially be cancer free. Although we still have a few more months of heavy treatment we have high hopes he will beat this,” she continued. “A special thank you to all of you who have supported us as many know it’s been difficult and we only had support in one camp. And that camp includes all of you. Thank you so so much for your prayers, the gifts, the letters and support. It has meant so much to all of us and Taeyang.”

Deavan went on to share that she has “grown a lot and learned so much about how beautiful life is” over the past two years.

She then thanked her fiancé, Chris “Topher” Park, for “everything” he’s done to help her and Taeyang. “You have worked so hard for our family and have made so many sacrifices for us. On days I cried you always stayed strong. Thank you for being the best father to our three children,” she continued. “When Taeyang was diagnosed, I was pregnant and you did everything in your power to make sure both Taeyang and I got the proper care. You spent nights and days at the hospital with Taeyang so I could recover from my surgery and take care of our beautiful newborn. You stay up every night working till morning hours so you have time with us when we need you most.”

“Even with your busy schedule you made time to take Taeyang to every T-ball game to be his cheerleader. Without you, I don’t know how we would have gotten through this difficult journey,” Deavan added.

The lengthy caption concluded with Deavan thanking Taeyang – whom she shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee – “for picking me to be your mommy.”

“You’ve filled my heart with so much love and shown me the most beautiful world. I can’t wait to see you ring the bell in August!” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for your support. Without your support especially when it came to the GoFundMe and you all donated it was amazing and honestly helped us so much. I still tear up”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan first revealed Taeyang’s b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis in May 2022. While she has mostly kept his health issues out of the spotlight, the former reality star has shared brief updates over the years.

In December 2023, Deavan shared that Taeyang had been rushed to the emergency room with a high fever. However, she later told fans that he was “doing a lot better” the following week.