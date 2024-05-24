90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods is still processing her split from ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown after he blindsided her by abruptly canceling their wedding.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, May 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared by People, Liz, 31, spoke to her mom, Patty, over the phone about the breakup after dropping off her daughter, Ryleigh, “on her first flight” safely.

“I feel a little sick to my stomach,” Liz replied when asked by her mom how she was doing. Patty then asked if Ed, 59 had “even called” to check in on Ryleigh, to which Liz replied he hadn’t.

“Everybody knew this was going to happen and I had faith that it wasn’t,” the mom of one tearfully spoke about the split. “It was so different after therapy. It was completely different.”

Liz called the situation “embarrassing” and wished she hadn’t involved her 10-year-old daughter in her and Ed’s relationship.

“I would’ve never done this. I would’ve never done any of this. I feel like the worst mom ever. I don’t even have a home for my kid right now,” the 90 Day Fiancé star said during the phone conversation. In a private confessional, Liz added, “I feel completely embarrassed believing that we could make it.”

Liz found out that the Arkansas native canceled their wedding behind her back during the April 21 episode of the series. The pair got into a heated argument after Ryleigh complained about the spice level of Big Ed’s taco pasta, and it became the catalyst for their 15th and final breakup.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed told producers. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

TLC

After the argument, Liz went to bed and discovered Ed was “gone” when she woke up. “Then yesterday, I received a text message from our officiant telling me how sorry he was that the wedding was called off,” Liz said through tears during a confessional. “Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me.”

Big Ed and Liz introduced their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, following Ed’s split from ex-girlfriend Rose Vega. The couple became engaged in November 2021, but went through multiple breakups and reconciliations before deciding to end things once and for all during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Liz has since gone public with a new relationship with a man named Jayson, whom Ed has publicly called “a hunk.” “Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight on May 15. “I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.