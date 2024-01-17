After weeks of breakup speculation, 90 Day Fiance star Ed “Big Ed” Brown revealed he “met someone” new, seemingly confirming his split from Liz Woods.

The TLC personality, 58, appeared in Las Vegas for the 2024 Bigo Awards on January 9, which celebrated online creators on the streaming platform. While being interviewed, he revealed his “favorite moment” on the app was meeting someone new.

“And she came out for New Year’s but that’s tight lipped,” Ed told the interviewer, captured by 90 Day Fiancé fan account 90 Day The Melanated Way. “That was probably my favorite moment.”

Big Ed and Liz, 31 — who were speculated to have tied the knot in August 2023 — had yet to confirm a split but had dropped hints they were no longer together. The first clue dated back to December 2023 following the announcement of the new season of 90 Day Diaries and Liz shared a grim preview.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” the San Diego native captioned the announcement via her Instagram Stories. “See you next year.”

Weeks later, fans noticed the mom of one seemingly soft launched a new boyfriend after noticing the same gold watch in her Instagram Story uploads.

“His stubborn princess,” the San Diego native affectionately captioned a snap of an unidentified man tying her shoes on January 4. That same week, Liz uploaded another snap while seemingly on a brunch date and the same gold watch was spotted in the snap. Liz left no clues, simply clinking her mimosa glass with her breakfast companion and uploaded the post without a caption.

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

A photo of her mystery man surfaced on social media on January 14, shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty and while Liz didn’t confirm the ongoing romance, she shared a pointed message via her Instagram Stories.

​​“Loving my natural beauty, attitude and body,” she captioned a selfie via her Instagram Stories that same night.

Ed hadn’t responded to the rumors directly, but he seemingly took a dig following Liz’s cryptic post of another man tying her shoes.

“My darn shoe came untied…!” Big Ed captioned a photo of two girls tying his shoes on January 7, adding the hashtags: “mystery girls tie Big Ed’s shoe” and “trip and fall for Big Ed.”

Big Ed and Liz first introduced their relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in August 2021, after meeting at the restaurant where Liz worked as a manager.

After getting engaged in November 2021, the 90 Day Fiancé alums split and reconciled several times leading up to their nuptials. They appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January 2023, with the intention of saving their relationship following their messy split on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

“We didn’t communicate for two weeks,” Ed told cameras during the August 14, 2023 premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, revealing his shoulder surgery reconnected them. “She was able to be there, you know, to really take care of me.”

After the pair decided to “start over,” Liz still struggled to trust Ed and hoped the couples’ therapy would benefit their connection. “I’m scared that Ed will cheat on me. I’m just so used to him finding a way to push me aside,” she told producers in a confessional alongside Ed. “We keep saying this is our last breakup … We’re at a point where we need to figure out if we’re gonna have a future together.”