90 Day Fiance couple Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods have been on and off more than a dozen times, but their latest breakup came after a fight over a dish known as taco pasta. Fans watched the couple argue and call off their wedding due to the dinner during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 episode on April 21, 2024. Now, those interested in trying the recipe can make it for themselves, but be warned — it may cause relationship issues!

How to Make 90 Day Fiance Star Ed Brown’s Taco Pasta Recipe

The official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account shared the recipe on April 22, calling it “Breakup Taco Pasta.” The instructions are as follows:

“In a skillet, add and brown

1.5 lbs Hamburger with taco seasoning

1 Onion

1 Bell pepper (color of choice)

3 Roma tomatoes

1 Clove of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

Ranch seasoning (SPICY)

Once browned, add

2 Cartons of beef broth

Cheese

Pasta noodles

Let simmer until noodles are ready and enjoy!”

“Dying to make the infamous #90DayFiance Breakup Taco Pasta? We got you covered! Don’t forget the spice,” the caption read.

While Ed did not respond to 90 Day Fiancé sharing the recipe, Liz had a lighthearted reaction. She reposted it on her Instagram Stories and added with a laughing emoji, “In case anyone didn’t know what to make for dinner tonight!”

Why Did Ed and Liz Fight Over Taco Pasta on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Ed and Liz’s fight came after he cooked dinner for his family, as Liz explained during the April 21 episode of Happily Ever After?. She revealed that the dish was “too spicy” for Ed’s sister, but he simply told her to “stop being a baby” about it, which Liz didn’t like. She said that she “called him out on it” and Ed fought back, calling her “crazy.”

“So, at this point, we’re arguing in front of his family,” she said in a confessional, later adding in her car, “This blowup, it’s not like Ed tried to talk me through it or anything like that. Ed doesn’t like being pulled into a corner or like, being made to listen to how he messed up.”

TLC

Liz then explained that she found Ed gone when she woke up the next morning.

“I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say I’m sorry like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, okay, and we move on,” Ed said. “And that’s how the last 14 breakups have been.”

He added, “I’m not angry at Liz. I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Ed ended up calling off their wedding, which Liz discovered via a text from their officiant.

“I received a text message from our officiant telling me how sorry he was that the wedding was called off,” she said through tears. “Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me.”