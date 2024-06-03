90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods responded to ex-fiancé Ed “Big Ed” Brown’s harsh criticism of her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

“Don’t give advice if you can’t take your own advice,” Liz, 32, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, June 3. “I don’t appreciate those comments.”

The mom of one said that her ex, whom she began dating in 2021, needed to do some “self-reflection” in his life. “Whether a relationship is set up to fail, if you’re already speaking on my relationship, there’s obviously something you’re still holding on to,” she continued.

Ed, 59, spoke about Liz’s new relationship with the outlet last month. While the 90 Day Fiancé alum called her new partner a “hunk,” Ed wasn’t shy about airing out his concerns about the new romance.

“I’m happy for her … just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don’t they’re gonna rear their ugly head,” the Arkansas resident explained on May 19. “That’s my fear is that it’s not gonna … it won’t last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with.”

Ed noted that Liz has a “really hard life” and he made the “mistake” of believing he could “fix her.”

“I also realize you can’t,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum said about wanting to change her. “And I tried to shower her with money and tried to make her feel secure, just like, wanted to sort of wrap her in a blanket and let her know that she’s loved and she’s safe but it never … you know, when you do that, when you take somebody out of their routine, they can’t function.”

Ed and Liz’s relationship has been featured on TLC since 2021, making their franchise debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. After getting engaged in November 2021, the pair split and reconciled multiple times before their 15th and final breakup following a fight over taco pasta during the April 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The argument ultimately led to Ed canceling his planned nuptials with Liz behind her back. “I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed said in a confessional. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Liz hinted at having a new boyfriend on social media in January, three months before their breakup episode aired. Meanwhile, Ed appeared to confirm his single status by stating he had “met someone new” at the 2024 Bigo Awards that same month.