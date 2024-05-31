90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods got candid about her abrupt split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

“First of all it’s no shocker that we’re always breaking up so I don’t want to say that I was completely thrown off guard,” Liz, 32, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Friday, May 31. “I think I’m just more shocked that less than 24 hours before we had just ordered our wedding bands.”

Liz described it as a “blindside, gaslighting moment” and mentioned that she didn’t see Ed, 59, for days following their infamous taco pasta argument, which ultimately led to their wedding being canceled.

“I didn’t find out anything through him. I don’t think that’s fair for me, so I think that was the part that really hurt the most,” she explained. “‘Because I just wanted questions and answers, I think what killed me the most was trying to keep it together in front of Ryleigh. There were moments when I was tearing up and had to walk away from my daughter.”

Liz and Big Ed’s split is currently playing on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The San Diego native found out that Ed canceled their wedding without consulting her during the April 21 episode of the series.

The drama ignited after the 90 Day Fiancé alums got into a heated argument after Ryleigh, 10, complained about the spice level of Big Ed’s taco pasta and became the catalyst for their 15th and final breakup.

Ed insisted he wouldn’t apologize and said the argument made him realize that he and Liz’s marriage would end in divorce.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” the Arkansas native said in a confessional. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Liz only discovered the canceled nuptials after receiving a text from their ceremony officiant telling her “how sorry he was that the wedding was called off.”

Liz and Ed first debuted their turbulent relationship on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021. The pair met at the San Diego restaurant where Liz worked and later got engaged in 2021. The pair faced many ups and downs in their relationship before deciding to end things during the most recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The mom of one has since gone public with a new relationship with a man named Jayson, hard launching him to fans for the first time during her 32nd birthday celebration earlier this month.