90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods officially hard launched her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, while celebrating her 32nd birthday.

The TLC personality, 32, marked her big day with an Oscars red-carpet-themed party on Saturday, May 25, posing for photos on a makeshift stage next to a cardboard cutout of Jimmy Kimmel.

In the array of snapshots, Liz took a photo alongside her new partner, unveiling his face to fans for the first time. The reality star wore a floor-length black-and-white gown, while Jayson opted for a classic black jacket and a burgundy shirt.

The 90 Day Fiancé star often shares photos while out with Jayson — his gold watch was the first thing noticed by fans months ago — but her birthday marked the first time she posted his face on social media.

The new relationship follows her onscreen split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown, currently playing out on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

Fans watched as Liz and Big Ed, 59, got into a big argument during the April 21 episode after Liz’s 10-year-old daughter, Ryleigh, complained about the spice level of Big Ed’s taco pasta. This minor blowup was the catalyst for the couple’s 15th and final breakup, leading Ed to cancel their planned nuptials behind Liz’s back.

“I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed told producers. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Following their split, the mom of one called the situation “embarrassing” and wished she hadn’t involved her young daughter in her relationship with Ed.

“I would’ve never done this. I would’ve never done any of this. I feel like the worst mom ever. I don’t even have a home for my kid right now,” she told her mother, Patty, over the phone during the May 26 episode. In a private confessional, Liz added, “I feel completely embarrassed believing that we could make it.”

Liz and Ed introduced their relationship to fans after meeting on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021. The reality TV stars got engaged in November 2021, navigating through numerous breakups and reconciliations until they ultimately called it quits.

Liz and Big Ed were still together as of October 2023. Big Ed took part in a trend where users showed off something on camera that they spent “way too much money on.” “But don’t regret it at all because it’s freakin’ sick,” the voiceover played as Ed panned the camera to show Liz sitting right next to him.

However, things seemingly took a turn in December 2023 when the new season of 90 Day Diaires was announced and Liz shared a grim preview. “A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” she captioned the announcement via her Instagram Stories. “See you next year.”

Around the same time, the San Diego native went public with her new relationship, only identifying Jayson by his gold watch. “His stubborn princess,” Liz captioned the snap of her date tying her shoes on January 4.

Ed has since reacted to Liz’s new romance, saying positive things about Jayson in a May interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Guy’s a pretty good looking guy, I’m very happy I met them. I have met the guy, you know, he’s really nice,” the Arkansas native told the outlet. “I think they’re within one or two years apart [in age].”