90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods admitted she had “doubts” regarding if Ed “Big Ed” Brown would follow through with their wedding.

Fans watched Ed, 58, and Liz, 31, get a new house in Arkansas during the Monday, February 19, episode of 90 Day Fiancé Diaries. Despite making the big commitment, Liz gave him an ultimatum and said she would leave him if they don’t get married by the end of the year. She then admitted to second guessing if he will actually go through with the nuptials.

Their problems continued when Liz made a comment about having babies while they were hosting family at their new home, and Ed quickly ended the conversation by telling her to “shut up.”

While the couple is believed to have made it down the aisle in August 2023, their love wasn’t meant to be and they have since called it quits. Liz first fueled split rumors in January 2024 when she seemingly launched her relationship with her new boyfriend by sharing a snapshot of an unidentified man via her Instagram Stories on January 4. “His stubborn princess,” she wrote alongside the photo, which showed him bending down to tie her shoes.

Meanwhile, Ed seemingly confirmed their split while revealing he “met someone new” while attending the 2024 Bigo Awards on January 9. During the interview, the TV personality opened up by sharing the best memory of using the live streaming app was when he met someone. “And she came out for New Year’s but that’s tight lipped,” Ed explained. “That was probably my favorite moment.”

While neither Liz nor Ed have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the speculation continued when she took to her Instagram Stories on February 11 to share several photos of her celebrating the mystery man’s birthday. “Happy birthday bebe,” the TLC star captioned one snapshot that showed them clinking their drinks. Additionally, another photo showed Liz wrapping her arms around the man’s neck as she kissed him on the cheek.

The posts concluded with a mirror selfie, which showed the man’s arms wrapped around her waist. “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter,” Liz captioned the post.

TLC

Ed and Liz started dating during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which premiered in February 2021. They have gone on to break up and reconcile several times, though seemingly have called it quits for good.

Fans have gotten to watch their relationship play out of several shows from the franchise, including the debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Ed and Liz will continue to give insight into their relationship during the upcoming season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In the meantime, viewers will get to watch Ed and Liz prepare to head down the aisle as 90 Day Diaries continues airing on TLC Monday’s at 9 p.m. ET.