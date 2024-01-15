While Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods were on track to start their lives together in Arkansas following their run on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, the mom of one is still in her hometown of San Diego — with fans even spotting a mysterious hand in her social media posts. Longtime viewers of the TLC show are convinced it isn’t Big Ed who she’s featuring in her posts, seemingly hinting toward her split from the real estate agent.

Did 90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Split?

Liz first hinted at relationship problems with Ed in December 2023 after a new season of 90 Day Diaries — where the couple is slated to appear — was announced.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” Liz captioned the announcement via her Instagram Stories. “See you next year.”

Following her cryptic post, fans noticed Liz posted various outings with the same gold watch spotted in the snaps.

“His stubborn princess,” the San Diego native affectionately captioned the snap as an unidentified man tied her shoes on January 4, 2024. In another post earlier that week, Liz was seemingly on a brunch date with the same man as the gold watch was seen in the shot. Liz left no hints, simply clinking her mimosa glass with her breakfast companion and uploading the post without a caption.

A photo of her mystery man surfaced on social media on January 14, 2024, shared by 90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty. While Liz didn’t confirm the romance, she shared a pointed message via her Instagram Stories.

“Loving my natural beauty, attitude and body,” she captioned a selfie via her Instagram Stories that same night.

How Has Big Ed Responded to the Rumors?

Big Ed has yet to address the split rumors directly; however, he seemingly responded to Liz’s cryptic post of another man tying her shoes.

“My darn show came untied…!” Big Ed captioned a photo of two girls tying his shoes on January 7, 2024, adding the hashtags: “mystery girls tie Big Ed’s shoe” and “trip and fall for Big Ed.”

What Happened on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’?

90 Day: The Last Resort, which premiered on TLC in August 2023, documented the couple following their shocking split on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all, where Big Ed admitted to being on a dating app and communicating with his ex Rose Vega.

“We didn’t communicate for two weeks,” Ed told cameras during the August 14, 2023, premiere, revealing his shoulder surgery reconnected them. “She was able to be there, you know, to really take care of me.”

TLC

After deciding to “start over,” Liz still struggled to trust the TLC personality and hoped the couples’ therapy would benefit their relationship. “I’m scared that Ed will cheat on me. I’m just so used to him finding a way to push me aside,” she told producers in a confessional alongside Ed. “We keep saying this is our last breakup … We’re at a point where we need to figure out if we’re gonna have a future together.”

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Big Ed and Liz Get Married?

The couple left the series hand in hand, with them reportedly holding a wedding ceremony on August 29, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas. The couple had yet to share photos but their wedding website explained that the event had a bohemian theme.