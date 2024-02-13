90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods is living her best life with her new boyfriend following her split from Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort alum, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 11, with a series of photos featuring her mystery man as they celebrated his birthday. One snap showed their hands clinking their drinks together as Liz captioned the photo, “Happy birthday bebe.”

In another photo, Liz had her arms wrapped around the man’s neck as she planted a kiss on his cheek. Though his back was turned to the camera, his dark hair and height indicated that the man was not Ed, 58, whose birthday is in April. Liz hasn’t revealed the man’s identity, but their relationship appears to be serious, as she linked James Arthur’s love song “Say You Won’t Let Go” to the post.

“I’m so in love with you and I hope you know,” the lyrics read.

Finally, a mirror selfie showed the man’s arms wrapped around Liz’s waist as she wore a black sleeveless gown. “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter,” she wrote over the image.

While it’s not yet clear when Liz started dating someone new, she seemingly soft launched the mystery man on Instagram on January 4. The reality TV personality shared a photo of her foot resting on the man’s knee as he bent down to tie her shoe. She captioned the pic, “His stubborn princess.”

Liz Woods/Instagram

Ed and Liz, who started dating on 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 in February 2021, have broken up and reconciled multiple times. However, they seemed to be together for the long haul when they finally tied the knot in August 2023. Thus, fans were confused when Liz started posting photos of this mystery man. Days after her soft launch, Ed seemed to confirm their split by saying that he also “met someone.”

“And she came out for New Year’s but that’s tight lipped,” he said at the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas on January 9.

Liz also mysteriously responded to a fan on Instagram who asked, “Why does Ed still keep saying you guys are together??”

“Must be something in his wine,” the TLC personality replied.

Liz Woods/Instagram

Thankfully, fans should find out what happened between Ed and Liz soon enough. In December 2023, she revealed that they would be on 90 Day Diaries season 5.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” she said, referring to the couples’ therapy show, which ended in October 2023 with Ed and Liz getting re-engaged.

The former couple is set to appear in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Diaries on February 19. The description reads, “Liz worries about Ed’s commitment as they plan for their wedding.”