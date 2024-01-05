90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods seemingly soft launched a new boyfriend amid rumors she split with Ed “Big Ed” Brown.

The TLC personality, 31, shared a snap of an unidentified man wearing a gold watch, bending down to tie her shoes via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 4. “His stubborn princess,” the San Diego native affectionately captioned the snap.

Earlier in the week, Liz shared another snap while seemingly on a brunch date and the same gold watch was spotted in the snap. Liz left no hints, simply clinking her mimosa glass with her breakfast companion and uploaded the post without a caption.

Liz and Ed, 58, — who were speculated to have tied the knot in August 2023 — have yet to confirm a split. The mom of one gave TLC fans a big clue about their looming relationship problems after the new season of 90 Day Diaries was announced in December 2023, where she and Ed are anticipated to appear.

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” Liz captioned the announcement via her Instagram Stories. “See you next year.”

Ed introduced his relationship with Liz on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life following his split from Rose Vega on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The pair met at Ed’s favorite San Diego restaurant, where Liz worked as a manager.

Despite their chaotic on-off relationship since announcing their November 2021 engagement, Big Ed and Liz held a wedding ceremony on August 29, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas. While the couple has yet to share photos, their wedding website explained that the event had a bohemian theme.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums split and reconciled several times leading up to their nuptials. They appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort, which was filmed in January 2023, with the intention of saving their relationship following their messy split on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all.

“We didn’t communicate for two weeks,” Ed told cameras during the August 14, 2023 premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort, revealing his shoulder surgery reconnected them. “She was able to be there, you know, to really take care of me.”

After deciding to “start over,” Liz still struggled to trust Ed and hoped the couples’ therapy would benefit their relationship. “I’m scared that Ed will cheat on me. I’m just so used to him finding a way to push me aside,” she told producers in a confessional alongside Ed. “We keep saying this is our last breakup … We’re at a point where we need to figure out if we’re gonna have a future together.”