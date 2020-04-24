Speaking out. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme is revealing her reaction to Usman Umar, a.k.a. “SojaBoy,” saying he wants more wives in an exclusive statement to In Touch on Friday, April 24. The reality star isn’t totally against it, but she does have some conditions.

“As far as four wives in the Islamic religion, it is acceptable for him to take four wives, BUT and I mean BUT, he must be able to provide for all four wives,” Lisa’s promoter, Rocco Straz, tells In Touch exclusively on her behalf. “[This includes] financially, housing, utilities, vehicles, car insurance and medical insurance.”

“At that point, if he is able to do all of that, he may take another wife,” the rep exclusively tells In Touch, revealing Lisa’s conditions. “The wives do not have to contribute their personal finances with him.” He also confirmed the couple is “still together.”

Courtesy of SojaBoy/Instagram

The rapper surprisingly expressed his desire to add more spouses to the mix during a live video appearance from Nigeria on the “Lip Service” podcast on April 21. “She’s not OK with it, but she cannot stop me,” he stated. “Yeah, that is the truth.”

“See, in as much as she cannot give [me a] child, even if we are going to stay together, I must get [a] child,” the reality star further explained on the episode.

“And that is to say, I have to get married to another woman. It’s definitely not only Lisa, whoever I am going to stay with in my life, if you cannot give me a child, honestly I have to get another wife. That is [a] must.”

The Pennsylvania native first crossed paths with her beau online and he popped the question before they ever met face to face. Usman even gushed over his new flame in a song called “I Love You.”

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

In previous episodes, it appeared Lisa wasn’t too keen on the idea of her man spending time with so many other women, which was a dilemma considering he is pursuing a career in the music industry. Despite the hardships along the way, the season 4 star has been very vocal about the strong feelings she has for her beau.

“He is my best friend, my confidant, we complete each other,” Lisa previously shared. “He is my baby love … My friends are very skeptical because he is from Nigeria, but I’m very sure because our love is very real.”

Only time will tell if they can overcome this new obstacle!