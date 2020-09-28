Firing back. Larissa Dos Santos Lima is responding to costar Elizabeth Potthast’s comments about her being a “stripper” exclusively to In Touch, hours after part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all aired.

“It’s a shame that Elizabeth is so judgmental and shames women who support themselves through being a stripper. Many have families to feed and bills to pay and it is an important way for them to remain independent and survive in life,” the TLC alum, 34, exclusively tells In Touch while clapping back to the remarks.

The drama started when host Shaun Robinson asked Angela Deem about whether or not she trusted husband Michael Ilesanmi after Angela accused him of staring at a dancer in a strip club during their joint bachelor-bachelorette party.

Shaun later asked Larissa for her stance on the controversial issue. “Would you mind if [boyfriend] Eric [Nichols] got a lap dance in front of you in a strip club?” the TV host questioned. “I don’t mind because the girls just care about the men’s money so they are not doing a lap dance on Eric because they think he’s handsome, it’s just about money,” the Brazil native explained.

“She would know because she’s a f–king stripper,” Elizabeth (a.k.a. Libby) sounded off during the tell-all. “He would be there,” Eric chimed in, referring to Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet. “No, he would not,” Elizabeth, 29, clapped back.

In the wake of the tell-all turmoil, Larissa says she finds it “very tragic” that Elizabeth “feels the need to degrade women,” the reality star exclusively tells In Touch. “I respect anybody who goes to work to make a better future for themselves and their family.”

Over the weekend, the TV personality confirmed she was fired from the network just one day before her U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] arrest on September 19 because of her connection to CamSoda.

Larissa made her first steamy appearance on the live webcam site on September 14, after giving the first glimpse at her plastic surgery makeover.

“I want to make a statement for you. I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” Larissa wrote on Instagram.

“I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention,” she concluded.

Larissa will appear on parts 2 and 3 of the tell-all, so we haven’t seen the last of her on the show or on social media!