Not the ideal scenario. 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle revealed pregnant wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) may be forced to have an “apartment birth” due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions in her native country of Brazil.

The soon-to-be father of two, 37, shared an update about her delivery plan on Wednesday, January 20, just weeks before their son Ethan is expected to arrive.

“Karine’s doctor just told us all private and public hospitals have no availability for births because of COVID-19,” the Happily Ever After? alum wrote on Instagram Stories. “So, if that’s true, I guess it’s an in-apartment birth or back to the USA as quickly as possible.”

Afterward, Paul shared another message confirming they “do not need any money” from fans, but are hoping to get recommendations for other facilities in the area. “Right now, we are not finding any hospitals with availability because of [them] being converted into COVID-19 wards,” the TLC personality added about the coronavirus pandemic. “Hospitals are very different right now. Everything is focused on COVID-19.”

Paul and Karine, 25, have been staying in the city of Manaus after venturing there from Louisville, Kentucky. In October 2020, the pair revealed they relocated while celebrating Halloween with her relatives. Around that time, Paul also confirmed pregnancy rumors by sharing the first glimpse at her baby bump in a family photo.

Fans first met Karine and Paul on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. The duo returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 and most recently appeared in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The reality stars had quite the rollercoaster romance over the past several months, with their struggles leading to a heated dispute between them in July 2020. Not long after the disagreement, Paul and Karine filed for restraining orders against each other and both were granted in August, In Touch confirmed.

Luckily, things improved between them in September, as both parties agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs]. Karine and Paul also canceled a custody hearing for 22-month-old son Pierre they had scheduled for December 3.

There is still some time before Ethan arrives, so fans hope they find a hospital soon!