90 Day Fiancé star Kalani Faagata admitted that spending the night with her hall pass, Dallas Nuez, changed how she feels about husband Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani, 35, confirmed to her female costars that she spent the night with Dallas during the Monday, October 16, episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. She then explained that she hit her breaking point with Asuelu, 28, after she learned he had been deleting messages from his phone.

The mother of two added that she “lost interest” in her marriage and said she “cries all the time” with Asuelu.

After noting that Asuelu has cheated on her “12 times,” the girls asked Kalani if she was planning on going to the commitment ceremony with him at the end of the resort. While she was seemingly done with their relationship, she admitted she wasn’t sure if she would participate in the ceremony.

Viewers learned about Kalani and Dallas’ sleepover during the October 9 episode. Asuelu previously explained he woke up in his bed and found that Kalani was missing. She told him that she went out to breakfast, though did not reveal where. However, Kalani eventually told her sister Kolini Faagata that she spent the night away from the resort with Dallas after he flew to see her and confessed his feelings.

Kalani’s night with Dallas came amid her and Asuelu’s ongoing problems about his infidelity. During the 90 Day: The Last Resort’s premiere on August 14, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her with a woman at a bar during his trip to his native Samoa in 2022. She learned about the affair during a FaceTime call when she noticed that his tongue was white, which she identified as a sign of an oral yeast infection.

Asuelu eventually admitted he accepted oral sex from the woman, though said Kalani could have a “hall pass” and kiss someone else to get even.

Kalani took him up on his offer and kissed Dallas, and their initial encounter escalated to oral sex and then actual sex. Her physical connection with Dallas progressed and she ended up developing feelings for him.

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” she said in a confessional during the August 14 premiere. “I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu, but I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

TLC

As the season continued, Kalani continued to reveal details about Asuelu’s indiscretions. She dropped the bombshell that he had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship during the September 18 episode, adding that he was unfaithful when she was pregnant with their sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Not only did Kalani admit to being upset with the Samoa native, but she said she was also angry at herself for keeping his infidelity a secret in order to “protect him.”

“Collectively he’s cheated like 10, 12 times,” she stated on the October 2 episode. “And hearing myself say that, I’m just disgusted with myself.”