Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Getting his sweat on! Jorge Nava is keeping his fitness routine going with an at-home workout after being released from prison. On Wednesday, May 13, the 90 Day Fiancé star got a little creative with his exercise moves in a new TikTok video. Though the coronavirus outbreak kept him from hitting up a traditional gym, he demonstrated how his followers can improvise at home.

In the clip, Jorge, 31, did pull-ups on a support beam of a house, push-ups with cement blocks on his back and curls with a tree that had been cut down. The sweat session came just one day after he lamented not being able to exercise in a more traditional way. “I want to get a workout … but I hear that all the gyms are closed,” he told fans on Instagram Live on May 12.

However, he’s not letting quarantine stop him from pursuing his fitness goals — and he’s setting some pretty lofty ones. After dropping 128 pounds behind bars, he joked that he’s done slimming down and is ready to start bulking up. “I’m trying to look like The Rock next,” he said.

Meanwhile, ex Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) is also flaunting her fit figure on social media. The day after her estranged husband became a free man, she took to Instagram to share a workout routine of her own. Though it seems the stars are actually more compatible than ever, Jorge believes getting in shape is actually what broke their relationship down.

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” he told In Touch. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.” After photos of the star showing off his new slimmer physique surfaced in November 2019, his wife allegedly went AWOL. “At that very moment in time, that’s when she blocked my phone calls and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her,” he said. “She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn’t want anything to do with me and that it was over.”

Now that he’s single, he’s open to moving on — but he’s not about to go looking for love. “I’ll let God bring that one into my life next. I won’t really try to go [searching],” he told fans on Instagram Live. “I really don’t want to talk about the relationship stuff right now, but we’ll see where things go.”