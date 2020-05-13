Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Is Jorge Nava ready for his next relationship? The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed he’s leaving his love life up to a higher power on a recent Instagram Live. After splitting with ex-wife Anfisa Nava while behind bars, he let fans know on Tuesday, May 12, that he’s not in a rush to get a new girlfriend now that he’s been released from prison.

“I’ll let God bring that one into my life next. I won’t really try to go [looking],” Jorge, 31, said, revealing he’s not trying to “pick up some new chicks” while updating fans on what his life looks like since becoming a free man. “I really don’t want to talk about the relationship stuff right now, but we’ll see where things go.”

Courtesy Anfisa Nava/Instagram

The admission mirrored what he had to say during an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Speaking via a recorded phone call from the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix, he told fans he was “open to looking for love again, but it’s just not on [his] priority list.” He’s looking to focus on himself before bringing anyone else into the equation — and that includes working toward his fitness goals.

In early April, the Happily Ever After alum exclusively told In Touch he lost 128 pounds while locked up, admitting exercise became “almost like an addiction” once he got into it. And he learned a lot from his fellow inmates. “Yeah, I actually started working out with other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” he said. “I have pretty good coaches in here.”

Following his May 11 release, he revealed he’s hoping to keep that momentum going on his own — though the coronavirus pandemic is slowing him down. With gyms closed for the time being, he hasn’t been able to get in as many sweat sessions as he hoped. But he’s still setting ambitious targets for himself. After rejoining Instagram in March, he posted a full-body shot and blew fans away with his weight loss transformation. Now that he’s slimmed down, he’s ready to bulk up. “I’m trying to look like The Rock next,” he joked. “That’s my next goal.”