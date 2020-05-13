90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava Is Focusing on Fitness Outside of Prison: ‘I’m Trying to Look Like The Rock’

Getting ripped! 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava is focusing on fitness after his release from prison on May 12, telling fans he’s planning to emulate WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” now that he’s a free man.

The TV personality revealed his goals in an update via Instagram Live, assuring viewers he will be staying on his grind. “I want to get a workout … but I hear that all the gyms are closed. I’m trying to look like The Rock next,” he said.

Jorge celebrated his release by getting a delicious breakfast, even dishing about how excited he was to finally be able to “order from a menu” again. The TLC alum continued to enjoy his day by driving around Scottsdale, Arizona, in a flashy car with his nephew. The 31-year-old was all smiles, later hitting up a restaurant for a salivating steak dinner.

Although he was originally projected to be released no earlier than August 2020, he served only one year and eight months of his two and a half year sentence for marijuana possession.

While previously catching up with In Touch, Jorge said he lost an impressive 128 pounds behind bars, noting he adopted a healthy new lifestyle he strives to keep up with.

“It was actually intentional. It sorta just happened naturally,” he revealed about his weight loss journey. “After I started dropping the weight, it almost became like an addiction, losing [weight] and feeling healthy.”

Jorge often used to work out with “other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” the Self-Quarantined star told In Touch in an interview conducted by his lawyer, Brad Rideout. He also met some coaches who helped motivate him.

Now that he’s out of prison, the reality star and his estranged wife, Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko), will be getting a divorce. Jorge revealed his plans to file the paperwork in March and she later confirmed they will be calling it quits legally.

“I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released,” the personal trainer told In Touch exclusively in a statement.

It’s clearly time for a fresh start!