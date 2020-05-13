Freedom is sweet — and apparently it tastes like eggs and bacon! 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava revealed he was released from prison on Monday, May 11 — and his No. 1 priority after getting out was hitting up a breakfast joint. The TLC personality took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, May 12, to chat with fans and reveal what he did during his first two days as a free man.

“I went to go have breakfast, and I got to order from a menu!” he gushed when a fan asked about his first stop once he was released. “It was crazy, it was like a crazy experience.” Though it may not seem like much, Jorge, 31, exclusively revealed to In Touch “being able to [make his] own choices” was the one thing he was looking forward to most.

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

After his Instagram Live ended, he exercised his freedom of choice once again when he and his nephew, who was driving him around Scottsdale, Arizona, in a flashy car, hit up a local restaurant for a steak dinner. He showed off his incredible looking plate on his Story, revealing he got all the fixings. Yum!

Though Jorge is originally from California, he won’t be heading back to his home state just yet. After serving time behind bars in Arizona, he’ll have to wait for approval from the parole board before he can relocate to a new area. However, he’s hoping it’ll only take “a few days” before he gets permission.

Courtesy Jorge Nava/Instagram

Once he’s settled, he wants to start establishing his new routine, which will include working out and filming content for his fans. For now, though, some of his goals will have to wait due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I am enjoying my freedom, [but] it’s kind of crazy because we can’t really do anything right now,” he told fans. “We’re just kind of hanging around Scottsdale.” He can’t even hit the gym, something he was looking forward to — but he’s not letting that set him back. “I’m trying to look like The Rock next,” he joked.

Soon enough, though, he promises fans will be able to check out his fitness tips on YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok. And he may even return to our TV screens. In April, the Happily Ever After alum exclusively told In Touch he “definitely” wanted to land a spot on a reality show again, and he already appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Though he “doesn’t know” if he’ll make a regular return to the franchise, his YouTube channel is “in the works.”