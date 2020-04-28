Back on the market! 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava made his big return to the reality TV franchise during a segment on the limited series, Self-Quarantined. Speaking via a recorded phone call from the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix where he is currently incarcerated, Jorge revealed he would be open to dating again once he is released from prison amid his divorce from estranged wife, Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko).

“I am open to looking for love again, but it’s just not on my priority list. I don’t know,” Jorge, 31, said in the episode that aired on Monday, April 27. “I feel like love is the least of my priorities because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something.”

This marked the first time Jorge participated in the series since his appearance at the season 3 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all in 2018. As In Touch previously reported, Jorge was arrested in February 2018 after officers found nearly 300 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after a routine traffic stop in Arizona. He was charged with possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale. In July 2018, the California native pleaded guilty and was charged with a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

It seemed that Jorge and Anfisa, 24, put on a united front when he reported to prison later that year. But in March 2020, Jorge’s rep, Vincent Hernandez, confirmed to In Touch Jorge and Anfisa split and Jorge planned to file for divorce after his prison release.

During the episode, Jorge revealed the state of his marriage was rocky even before he went to prison. “The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it,” he said.

In April, Jorge exclusively told In Touch he believed his dramatic 128-pound weight loss during his time in prison was the reason for their split.

“I think she was just jealous of the attention that I was getting,” Jorge, 31, told In Touch in an interview conducted by his lawyer, Brad Rideout, managing partner, attorney-at-law at Rideout Law Group. “The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

