Making ends meet. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee defended his delivery job after his money drama with estranged wife Deavan Clegg led to a breaking point in their relationship on the spinoff.

The season 2 alum fired back at haters “belittling” his work on Tuesday, October 13. “This is my real job and many Koreans are doing it. Why do you think this is just a part-time job? I understand that you lack knowledge about Korea. I love this job and I am working hard,” the 29-year-old wrote in a statement on Instagram Stories. “I want you to get rid of your prejudice against me.”

Courtesy Jihoon Lee/Instagram

Jihoon felt compelled to speak his mind because of the scrutiny he and others have faced for the line of work. “I’m saying this because I’m so sorry for people who have the same job as me,” he added in another post. “Anyways, have a nice day.”

The TLC alum previously spoke about his gig on the June 15 episode. At the time, Jihoon told Deavan, 23, he landed two jobs that would give them enough money to cover expenses for their family, including their son Taeyang and her daughter, Drascilla.

“I trust that he loves us, but I don’t trust him financially and with promises,” Deavan vented in the episode. “I built an amazing life [in Salt Lake City] and giving that up to move to Korea really sucks, especially if Jihoon doesn’t follow through.”

Although he stuck with the job, Jihoon and Deavan have publicly called it quits. He confirmed they parted ways via Instagram Live on August 22 and she is now in a new relationship with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan’s mother spoke out about their bitter split on October 7 and revealed she thinks cultural differences played a part in their breakup. “It’s way different than just American culture and Korean culture. You also have Utah culture,” Elicia Clegg told 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates. She claimed it was very costly to raise children in South Korea, adding more stress on the duo before they moved on.

While new episodes of The Other Way continue to air on TLC, fans will not get to see the exes on the upcoming season 2 tell-all amid child abuse allegations against Jihoon and his parents, In Touch previously confirmed. Jihoon later denied the claims against them, saying it’s just “social media and the world making up falsehoods.”