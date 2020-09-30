90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg is unwinding amid her drama with estranged husband Jihoon Lee by spending time with her new boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, as she and her ex prepare for a legal battle.

Clegg, 23, shared a new PDA photo cuddling with Park on Tuesday, September 29, along with lyrics about finding solace in love, which read, “Wanna go to you and hold you by my side / I don’t play around, not that kind of guy / Wanna do it right before you say goodbye / Look at you, photos makes me smile.”

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram

She later took to Instagram Stories with a message on Wednesday, September 30, that seemed to be in response to Lee’s denial of the abuse allegations against him and his parents.

“As for the claims made yesterday. My lawyer has consulted me to not speak on it publicly. I do [apologize],” Clegg wrote. “Once everything is over, the truth will come out. As for right now, I will continue with court. All I will say is I’m [saddened] by what was stated and the truth one hurting is [my daughter] Drascilla.”

Lee vehemently denied the claims he was ever abusive to Clegg’s daughter in a statement on September 29, adding it was important to “defend” himself and his family in the public eye. “It’s a lie,” he wrote via his Instagram Story in response to the accusations. “There are no circumstances, evidence or reasons for that. It’s social media and the world making up falsehoods,” the season 2 star continued.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

The South Korea resident, 29, also accused Clegg’s new boyfriend of “pretending” to be their son Taeyang’s father in the wake of their split, although Park has never spoken out about trying to replace Lee as the 1-year-old’s father figure.

“It is so hard that I eat one meal a day. But, in order to meet Taeyang later, I want to live only on the positive side and think about seeing him,” Lee vented in another message, revealing he tried to stay mum about their struggles. “However, now it’s becoming such a sickening issue, and hurting me in such a toxic way and I’m trying to heal and be a better person,” the TV personality added.

Neither Lee or Clegg will appear on the upcoming season 2 tell-all amid child abuse allegations against Lee and his parents, In Touch previously confirmed.