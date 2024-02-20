90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher shared insight into her split with Rishi Singh, revealing one of the main reasons they called it quits.

While making an appearance during the Monday, February 19, episode of 90 Day Diaries, Jen, 47, explained that she and Rishi, 33, did not share the same thoughts on their relationship status. “I’m like, we’re not engaged until your family is fully accepting of us,” she told her friend Randi during a Zoom call, noting that Rishi insisted that he saw a future with her.

Jen also opened up about some of the tough conversations they had before their split, including that she considered returning to India. While she didn’t plan to marry Rishi right away, she explained she wanted to begin IVF treatments so they could start a family together.

Despite the plan, the TLC personality admitted she didn’t know if she wanted a biological child. “I’ve always wanted to adopt,” Jen explained, adding that she wasn’t positive that she wanted to marry Rishi amid his family’s disapproval of her due to their age gap.

During another Zoom call with the India native, he admitted he wanted to have a child of his own. “So I’m asking you to be honest with me and tell me, if I say I don’t want to have a biological child, is that a dealbreaker for you?” Jen asked Rishi. “In the back of your mind, if you’re always going to resent me, I need to know that. Because I don’t think I want to have a baby, honestly. I don’t think that me doing that to my body is a good idea at this point in my life.”

Rishi responded by insisting that he cared more about being with her than having a biological child. “I just want you with me basically, in my whole life,” the model responded.

After the pair seemingly came to an agreement regarding having kids, Jen told Rishi he had to talk to his mother about giving her approval of their romance. “I do really hope that Rishi will make it work so we can stay together because I do love him and I do want to marry him,” she said, adding that she was “not very confident” they will get his family’s blessing.

It turns out that the pair – who documented their love story during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – weren’t able to make it work, and he went on to marry Maria Ramirez during a three-day wedding event that began on February 2.

“I’m very bad to express my feelings,” he captioned a clip from the proposal via his Instagram Stories while announcing their engagement one week before the wedding. “But I just want to lose myself in front of you. I want to lose my everything in front of you. With my both knees, because when you respect, you respectfully — will you be mine? Will you marry me?”

Maria jokingly told him to “try again” before she accepted the proposal. “Babe, I love you. Of course,” she said.