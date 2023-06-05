Making changes. 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher revealed her plans to change her appearance with plastic surgery.

“I’m 48 years old and I do not mind saying that I am fully ready for a full transdermal facelift,” Jen said in a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, June 4. “I’ve read all the stuff.”

After noting that she doesn’t want procedures including a ponytail lift, the TLC personality explained the exact work she wants done. “I want a full neck lift and face lift,” she continued. “I don’t like this, like, turkey neck that I’m starting to get.”

Jen added that she wants the procedure Bella Hadid had done to slim her cheeks. “I’m 48 and I still have chubby cheeks,” she said as she grabbed her face. “I want that undone. I like the way that she’s got, like, the eye lift. I’m about … I want all the lifts.”

The TV personality concluded the clip by asking her fans for plastic surgeon recommendations and told any viewers that may be doctors that she would love for them to share her results for “a very low cost” or “free.”

She added that her boyfriend, Rishi Singh, does not care about her plans to go under the knife. “He loves me the way I am,” Jen told her viewers. “But he also knows that I am Taurus, very stubborn, and will do whatever I want to do, when I want to do and will not try to stop me from doing it.”

“2023 Beauty Goals!” Jen captioned the clip. “P.S. I’ve done threads, lasers, Botox, etc – none of it lasts more than a few months. But I do appreciate the suggestions.”

The reality star shared her plans to have cosmetic procedures after she and Rishi, 32, called off their engagement.

During the season 4 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all on May 21, Jen revealed that they ended their engagement and parted ways following his parents disapproval over their age gap. However, they rekindled their romance when the pair attended the same wedding.

“I love him, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but we’re not engaged,” she explained about the current status of their relationship. “A lot of things would have to happen and I’m not confident they would happen.”

While Jen admitted that she wasn’t sure where they stood, the personal trainer said that he still considers them engaged.

Courtesy of Jen Boecher/Instagram

“We’re still in touch, we still love each other,” Jen continued during the reunion. “But there’s a lot of things that would have to happen for us to be engaged again. He would have to be willing to leave his mom’s house.”

Despite their troubles, it appears that they are still going strong. Rishi confirmed their relationship status by sharing several photos with Jen on May 29. “Love will find a way,” he captioned the photos via Instagram.