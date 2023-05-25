Everything 90 Day Fiance’s Jen and Rishi Have Said About Their 15-Year Age Gap Amid His Family’s Concerns

While 90 Day Fiancé has documented many couples with age gaps, one pair that faced backlash from their own families is Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh.

Jen and Rishi met in a hotel lobby when she took a solo trip to India. She initially dubbed the model a “douchebag,” though quickly fell for him as they got to know each other.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted in a relationship until I met Rishi,” she admitted during her 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way debut in January 2023. “His whole persona and energy is just very different from anyone I’ve ever dated.”

Jen happens to be 15 years older than Rishi, though they didn’t let their ​age gap stop them from pursuing a relationship.

After spending 45 days together in person, Rishi proposed “immediately out of the blue” and Jen left India engaged. However, they spent the next two years of their relationship long-distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic until Jen could move to India to live with Rishi.

Once Jen arrived in India, viewers learned that Rishi never told his family about their engagement. He continued to put off sharing the news, while Jen eventually took matters into her own hands.

During the April 30 episode, Jen, her friend Randi, Rishi and his parents were joined by a translator to discuss their relationship. At one point, Randi shocked Rishi when she explained she was there to support her friend amid their “pending engagement announcement.”

“If the translator wasn’t there I would be the first person translating and I would change the topic instantly,” Rishi said in a confessional. “But, I don’t know how to stop this conversation.”

Once Rishi’s parents were made aware of the engagement, they told their son that they had concerns about Jen’s age. “We don’t want him to marry an older girl,” his mom admitted in a confessional. “This does not happen in the culture of Rajasthan.”

She later told Rishi, “It’s a clear ‘no’ from my side.”

After the episode aired, Jen took to Instagram to address the backlash she received for telling Rishi’s family about their engagement.

“Let me tell you this about the family. And a lot of people might shame me for it,” she said before listing the “criteria” Rishi’s family set for his future wife, including that she “must not be dark skinned,” “she must not be short” and “she must be educated.”

During the season 4 tell-all on May 21, Jen and Rishi confirmed that they called off their engagement. However, they rekindled their romance six months later when they were invited to the same wedding.

“I love him, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but we’re not engaged,” Jen explained when discussing the current status of their relationship. “A lot of things would have to happen and I’m not confident they would happen.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Jen and Rishi have said about their 15-year age gap.